Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.46% of Veritiv worth $81,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

