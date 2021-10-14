Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of JOYY worth $78,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 37.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 576,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at $45,758,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of YY stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.