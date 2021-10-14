Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.23% of The Simply Good Foods worth $78,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

