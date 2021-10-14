Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $80,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

