Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.79% of MGIC Investment worth $82,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of MTG opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

