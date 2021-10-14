Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.23 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.35% of MGM Growth Properties worth $77,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $40.09 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

