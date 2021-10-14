Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.77 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $77,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Zillow Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zillow Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 900,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

