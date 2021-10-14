Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.43 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.95% of Heartland Financial USA worth $78,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 255.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

