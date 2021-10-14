Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.43 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $78,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 97.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $345.76 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

