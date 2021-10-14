Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.45 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.85% of Kadant worth $78,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant stock opened at $200.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.69. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,101 shares of company stock worth $4,592,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.