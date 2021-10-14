Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.99 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of BHP Group worth $78,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 228.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

