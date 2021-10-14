Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.06 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of Eagle Materials worth $79,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

