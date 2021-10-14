Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.51 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.46% of OSI Systems worth $81,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.75 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

