Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.44 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of CoreSite Realty worth $83,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

