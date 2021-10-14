Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.41% of Eagle Bancorp worth $79,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.