Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 145,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.78% of Meta Financial Group worth $77,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

