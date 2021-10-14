Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,363 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Sunrun worth $78,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

