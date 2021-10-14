Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $77,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

