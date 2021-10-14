Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.16% of Shutterstock worth $77,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

