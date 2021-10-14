Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 244,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $79,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $23,377,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

