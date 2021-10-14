Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.37% of AngioDynamics worth $76,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

