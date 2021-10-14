Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 115,165 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.54% of Kraton worth $78,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kraton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

