Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,836 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.94% of CAI International worth $77,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE:CAI opened at $55.94 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.