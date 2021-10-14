Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 289,847 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.67% of Webster Financial worth $80,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Webster Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

