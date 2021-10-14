Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,065 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.94% of The Bancorp worth $78,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

