Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,399 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.14% of Steven Madden worth $76,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $19,809,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $8,954,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Steven Madden by 19.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

