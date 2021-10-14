Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.35. 81,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 131,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000.

