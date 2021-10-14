Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Trading Up 1%

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 208,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 273,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.