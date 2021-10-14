discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 1,086.72 ($14.20) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 83.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,085.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 924.49.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

