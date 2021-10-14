DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,926 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 802,899 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 17.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 8,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,854. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.