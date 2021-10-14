DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOOM opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

