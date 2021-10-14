DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the September 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

