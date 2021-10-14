Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.65 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $30.65 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00314271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,692,128,947 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.