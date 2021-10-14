Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L) Raises Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.