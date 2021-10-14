Donut Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $8,069.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

