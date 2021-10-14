DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Coatue Management LLC’s Largest Position

Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 6.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 2.96% of DoorDash worth $1,722,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.65.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $8,013,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock worth $2,192,090,125. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.78. 27,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,443. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion and a PE ratio of -28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

