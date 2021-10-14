Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Dr. Hönle in a research report on Monday.

Get Dr. Hönle alerts:

Shares of ETR:HNL opened at €42.85 ($50.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.47 and a 200-day moving average of €47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.75 million and a PE ratio of 42.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. Dr. Hönle has a 12 month low of €38.30 ($45.06) and a 12 month high of €60.40 ($71.06).

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.