DragonVein (DVC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $115,665.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $115,665.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.86 or 0.01048384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.00338327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00299159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

