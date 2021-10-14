Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Hits Market Cap of $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

