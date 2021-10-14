Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €38.02 ($44.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.87.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

