e-Gulden Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $137.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.79 or 0.00314011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,421 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,159 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

