E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 257,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,230 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 206,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAC stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,018. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

