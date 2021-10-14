Eargo (EAR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) recently:

10/13/2021 – Eargo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

9/23/2021 – Eargo was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

9/23/2021 – Eargo was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/23/2021 – Eargo was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Eargo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Shares of EAR stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $286.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Get Eargo Inc alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Eargo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eargo in the first quarter worth $241,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Eargo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 334,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 183.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth $115,209,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.