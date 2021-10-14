East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

