East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.58 Million

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $456.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.50 million and the highest is $461.90 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $373.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

