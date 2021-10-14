Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 32,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

