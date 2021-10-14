Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Eastern Bankshares worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 222,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.