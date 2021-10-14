Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,097. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
