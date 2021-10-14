Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

