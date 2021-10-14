Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Echo Energy
