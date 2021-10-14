Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.95. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 175 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $107,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,722 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

